Charges: Man lived with dead bodies of his mother, brother

After neglecting to report the deaths of his mother and brother for over a year, a Minnesota man was charged with interference with a dead body or scene of death.

Robert James Kuefler, 60, lived with the decomposing bodies in his home for over a year, The Associated Press reported.

The two died back in 2015, but police were not involved until 2016, when concerned neighbors of White Bear Lake requested that the Authorities investigate Keufler’s living situation.

Inside of the overgrown, suburban home, Police discovered a disturbing scene: the “skeletal” corpse of Keufler’s 94-year-old mother, decaying in her bed and the “mummified” body of Keufler’s twin brother, laying in the basement.

Although Autopsies showed that his mother Evelyn and brother Richard died of natural causes, Kuefler claimed that he was too upset to report the deaths.

“I was traumatized. What would you do?” Kuefler said to The Associated Press on Saturday. “I am not some nut ball. People think I am, but I’m not. I loved them.”

Police filed a misdemeanor charge against Kuefler when they discovered that he moved the bodies from their original spot of death. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Kuefler moved his brother’s body from a chair and into the bathroom because it was “in the way.” His mother’s body was found in her upstairs bedroom, where she reportedly died.

Kuefler also failed to report the deaths to his other family members, CBS News reported. He even sent them a Christmas card, claiming that his mother and brother were too ill for phone calls or visitors.

Police Capt. Dale Hager said they are investigating the deceased persons’ bank accounts, where direct deposits of Disability and Social Security checks have continued. Kuefler claimed that he had not touched the accounts since their unreported deaths.

Hager said that he hopes the case will help Kuefler, who has no criminal record, receive psychological help through the court system.

"This is our way of introducing this case onto the court," Hager said. "We do believe his actions violated the law…we're depending on our partners in the court system to make a good decision."

Kuefler told The Associated Press that he needs no counseling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.