Tennessee gym worker says he lost his job after sitting during national anthem

A Tennessee man says he lost his job at a kickboxing gym after he sat down during the national anthem at a weekend event.

Tyler Chancellor told WTVC-TV he was at the 9Round in Chattanooga on Saturday training to become a coach at the gym. During an event there, he chose to sit during the anthem. No one said anything at the time, but when he met with his boss on Monday he was told not to come back to work.

"She said, 'Because you sat down, you were a part of a 9Round event, and you sat during the national anthem. We no longer want to continue business with you.' There was no sugar coating," he told WTVC.

Chancellor said he wasn't the only person at the event who sat down in protest.

"Me being a minority in this society, I chose to stand up for what I believe in -- well, not actually stand up, but sit down for what I believe in," he told WTVC.

The owner of the facility told the television station the company backs military and first responders, and considered Chancellor's actions disrespectful.

Chancellor said he won't take legal action, after finding out Tennessee law allows employers to fire people "at will," but doesn't regret his decision to sit.