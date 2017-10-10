Indiana couple accused of locking daughter in cage without food, water

Two Indiana parents were arrested last week after being accused of locking their daughter in a cage and leaving her without food or water.

Aimee Friz, 36, and Alan Friz, 57, of Huntingburg, were arrested last Wednesday at their home after police responded to reports of a disorderly child, the Dubois County Herald reported.

When speaking to police, the child reportedly claimed she had been locked in a cage since at least early September. Authorities allegedly found the cage — “a closet area of a bedroom that was found to have been converted into a lockable cage,” according to the Herald.

Alan, employed as a dentist in town, was arrested on charges of preliminary confinement and neglect charges.

Aimee was spotted outside a courthouse where Alan appeared Thursday, and was arrested on the same charges.

In an affidavit the couple’s daughter said that Alan touched her inappropriately a number of times between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30. Her father allegedly touched her breasts while showering, while in her bedroom and while locked in the apparent cage. The girl’s age was not released.

Aimee, apparently 8 1/2 months pregnant, reportedly said her daughter said she would kill her, and also kill her unborn child.

Aimee and Alan are out on bail — in the amounts of $10,000 and $25,000, respectively — the Herald reported.

The couple was reportedly ordered to not have contact with their daughter, and other children residing in the home were removed last Wednesday.

Alan faces 25 criminal charges including four felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, 11 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, 11 felony counts of neglect and 11 felony counts of criminal confinement. Aimee faces 11 felony counts of neglect and 11 felony counts of criminal confinement.