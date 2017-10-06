Police: Man throws puppy from 3rd story window

Police are searching for a 19-year-old man accused of throwing a puppy out of the third-floor window of a New Jersey home.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's office said in a statement that Anthony Matlock threw a four-month-old terrier named Dutchess out of a Trenton home during a domestic dispute Sept. 21. The dog landed in the basement of a vacant property next door.

Prosecutors say doctors performed surgery on the puppy to save her broken right leg.

Officials say the man's home contained 26 English and French bulldog puppies inside a cooler and two cages full of feces.

Police plan to charge the man with third-degree animal cruelty once he is found.