$30G in marijuana mysteriously delivered to North Carolina home

North Carolina homeowners were shocked to find nearly $30,000 in marijuana inside a package that was delivered at their doorstep.

The box, delivered Wednesday to a home in Charlotte, contained 15 1-pound bricks of marijuana, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

According to WSOC 9, it’s the second time a package filled with drugs is dropped off at an unsuspecting home in the area in just one week.

Investigators in York County said a Rock Hill woman expecting a yoga mat received a box overfilling with oxycodone pills on Saturday. The box contained more than 20,000 pills worth nearly $400,000.

Officials say both cases are still open.

Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, told WSOC 9 that mail delivery of illegal drugs has become more prevalent in the drug trade.

Traffickers are using fake or wrong addresses and names and then waiting for the packages to be delivered there.