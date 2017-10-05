States up challenge to Trump's plan to end immigrant program

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have beefed up a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's plan to end protections against deporting young immigrants.

A revised lawsuit filed Thursday asks a federal court in New York City to bar the Republican president's administration from using personal information on applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to justify deportations. It also claims the young immigrants weren't given enough notice the program is ending.

The Spanish-language media company Univision filed a supporting document saying Trump's plan will hurt news gathering because program beneficiaries would be scared to speak publicly about their situation.

The Department of Justice says it looks forward to defending the program and "restoring respect for the rule of the law."