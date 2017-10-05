Family, friends mourn loss of loved ones after shooting
Families and friends mourned and celebrated the lives of the 58 people who died.
Some died with family, some with friends. Others were with "framily" — friends they considered family — when they were shot and killed.
Cameron Robinson died in his boyfriend's arms.
Chris Hazencomb, who was a big sports fan, died while shielding his best friend's wife from bullets.
All shared the terror caused by a gunman spraying bullets into a crowd of concertgoers from a high-rise hotel in Las Vegas, ending a day of dancing and smiles with bloody horror.