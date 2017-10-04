Families detail victims' lives: 'Nothing but good memories'

Hundreds of people across the United States and Canada are paying tribute to their loved ones killed in the country concert massacre in Las Vegas.

Through vigils, interviews and social media posts, families and friends mourned and celebrated Tuesday the lives of the 59 people who died.

One son talked about his mother's laugh.

Elementary school employees wore red, white and blue to honor a beloved receptionist.

One woman, Laurie Beaton recalled her husband's ultimate devotion. She said her husband Jack lost his life to protecting hers by diving over her while bullets flew. They were at the concert celebrating their 23rd anniversary.