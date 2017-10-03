Tennessee mail carrier sentenced for stealing opioids

A Tennessee mail carrier who pleaded guilty to stealing at least 33 packages of medications intended for veterans has been sentenced to probation.

The Kingsport Times-News reports that Bronson Cobble was sentenced last week to three years' probation and ordered to pay $1,154 in restitution following his June plea to one count of theft of mail.

Prosecutors in a sentencing memorandum recommended a bottom-range sentence, saying his admission of guilt and request for court-appointed counsel makes him unlike most defendants and suggests a low risk of recidivism.

Court records state that between August 2016 and March, Cobble stole the packages mailed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to patients in East Tennessee and used the narcotics himself because of a severe opioid addiction.

