‘I hope nobody tries to pin any of this on you’: OJ Simpson’s lawyer spoke to client after Las Vegas shooting

O.J. Simpson's lawyer said in an interview Monday that he told his client that he hoped nobody would "pin any of this on you" after he learned about the Las Vegas massacre.

Malcom LaVergne told the New York Post he spoke with the newly freed Simpson on Monday, who’s staying in Las Vegas. “I spoke to him this morning, and he was ‘What the heck is going on?’”

“And I said, ‘Well, I hope nobody tries to pin any of this on you,'” the lawyer said. Simpson, 70, served nine years in prison for an attempted robbery.

Simpson planned to move to Florida following his release but decided to stay in Las Vegas due to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma that tarnished the state.

“The place he is looking to move into had a power outage and other troubles,” he said. “He didn’t want any drama, he wanted to wait it out in Nevada,” LaVergne told the Post.

Just hours later after Simpson settled into the home following his release from prison early Sunday, gunman Stephen Paddock began his rampage on the Las Vegas Strip from his room at the Mandalay Bay during a music festival.

The gunman used at least 10 guns to shoot from his hotel room on the 32nd floor, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 520 others.

LaVergne said Simpson “has no plans to go out in public right now. He wants to stay back and lay low.”