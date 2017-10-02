Man charged with attempted murder in wounding of Philly boy

A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.

Twenty-two-year-old Abdul Holmes is also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses in the Friday night shooting.

Police said the boy was standing outside the family home with his father and 15-year-old brother when gunfire came from about a block away. He ran into his home and officers found him in the living room, "bleeding heavily" from a wound in his left shoulder. He was taken to a hospital, where he was reported in stable condition. A car parked nearby was also struck.

Court documents indicate that Holmes will be represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.