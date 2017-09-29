Trial for man who killed 3 neighbors moves to insanity phase

The trial for a Milwaukee man who prosecutors say methodically shot and killed three of his neighbors at point-blank range will move directly to whether he was mentally competent at the time of the crime.

Dan Popp has decided against contesting the accusations that he shot and killed Phia Vue, his wife, Mai Vue and Jesus Manso-Perez at an apartment complex in March 2016.

Popp on Wednesday changed his plea from not guilty to no contest, sending his trial directly to the second insanity phase. Popp had earlier pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He is also charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in an attack on Manso-Perez's son, Jesus Manso-Carraquillo.

Popp's trial is set for Nov. 6.

