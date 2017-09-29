Prosecutor: Oklahoma beheading suspect knew right from wrong

Prosecutors have told jurors that an Oklahoma man facing a possible death sentence knew right from wrong when he beheaded a co-worker in 2014.

The Oklahoman reports that closing arguments are underway Friday in the murder trial of 33-year-old Alton Nolen, who is accused in the beheading of 54-year-old Coleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore on Sept. 25, 2014.

Defense attorneys argue that Nolen was insane when he killed his co-worker and wounded another. A psychologist testified for the defense that Nolen was insane at the time of the attack, is currently mentally ill and is getting sicker.

If convicted, Nolen faces a possible death sentence.

Nolen is charged with first-degree murder and five counts of assault, including the attack and attempted beheading of another co-worker.