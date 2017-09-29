Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

IMMIGRATION

Immigrants line up to renew work permits as program ends

By AMY TAXIN and ASTRID GALVAN, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES –  The deadline is fast approaching for young immigrants who want to renew their paperwork under an Obama-era program that shields them from deportation.

President Donald Trump is phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and asking Congress to come up with a replacement. Immigrants in the program whose permits expire between now and March have until Thursday to get renewals.

People have been lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get a spot at a Southern California legal clinic that helps immigrants with their paperwork. And advocacy groups around the country have been making donations to help immigrants cover the $500 renewal fee.