Fargo South English instructor named Teacher of the Year

An English instructor who helps immigrant students and others who are not native English speakers is North Dakota's Teacher of the Year for 2018.

Fargo South High School's Leah Juelke was selected from a group of five finalists for the award, which she received Thursday during a ceremony at the school.

Juelke has taught at Fargo South since 2013. Three years ago, she started a writing project for her immigrant students called "Journey to America." They wrote essays about growing up in refugee camps, hiding under beds while their villages burned, and having family members killed in wars.

Anthologies of their stories have been published.

Other finalists for the award were Heather Jane Tomlin-Rohr of Jamestown, Sandra Evenson of West Fargo, Thomas Klapp of Hunter, and Lynae Holmen of Minot.