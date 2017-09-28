Ex-school aide sentenced to 100 years for child sex abuse

A former elementary school aide and volunteer in a suburb of Washington, D.C., has been sentenced to 100 years in prison on his guilty plea to child sex abuse.

Prosecutors in Maryland's Prince George's County say 24-year-old Deonte Carraway of Glenarden was sentenced Thursday in state court. He was sentenced last month to 75 years in federal court for related crimes.

Authorities say Carraway abused or recorded children performing sexual acts at an elementary school or at a community center where he ran a youth choir. According to indictments, Carraway also recorded children performing sexual acts inside their homes.