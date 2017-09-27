Student stabbed to death at New York City school, police say

One student is dead and another is critically injured after a stabbing at a New York City school on Wednesday, police said.

The two students were stabbed at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx by an 18-year-old man, police told AM New York. It was not immediately clear whether the attacker was also a student.

Investigators believe an argument led to the incident and that the attacker may have been a target of bullying, the New York Post reported.

The victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where one died. The other is in critical condition, according to authorities.

The student who died was 16 years old, while the critically injured student is 15, sources told the New York Post.

The 18-year-old has been arrested and is being held at a local police precinct, although charges have not yet been issued, sources told the newspaper.

A pair of scissors also were recovered from the scene, ABC 7 reported. AM New York, citing a police spokesman, said a knife was found.

Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation serves grades 6-12, and is co-located with elementary school PS 67. The school -- which doesn't have metal detectors -- performs below average in state exams, according to the New York Post.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will visit the school later this afternoon, his spokesman tweeted.