Florida's high court denies death row inmate's appeal

Florida's high court has denied the appeal of a man scheduled to be executed next week for two 1983 slayings.

The Florida Supreme Court made its ruling on Tuesday in the case of Michael Lambrix, who was convicted of murder in the killings of Clarence Moore and Aleisha Bryant.

Prosecutors said he killed them after an evening of drinking at his trailer near LaBelle, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Fort Myers.

Lambrix's attorneys charged that he was denied access to the tire iron used to kill Moore and Bryant, which they said could contain exculpatory DNA evidence.

The court denied the request, saying Lambrix failed to show how DNA testing would exonerate him.

He is scheduled to be executed Oct. 5.