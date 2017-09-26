Chicago cops under fire for kneeling photo

Two Chicago police officers showed their support for NFL players protesting police brutality and racism -- and now the pair are facing reprimands.

The two cops, who have not been identified, were photographed kneeling alongside an activist in a now viral photo.

That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes... then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick... and they also say yes... then you ask them to Kneel.! ✊🏿👏🏿 #ColinKaepernick #WeSupportYou A post shared by Aleta (@englewoodbarbie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Aleta Clark, who goes by the name “englewoodbarbie” on Instagram, shared the photo Sunday of two black, uniformed officers kneeing beside her, each with a fist raised.

“That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say yes…” the caption reads. “then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernic (sic) … and they also say yes.. then you ask them to Kneel.!”

The snapshot has received more than 2,000 likes since it was posted.

Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officers will be reprimanded and reminded department policy prohibits making political statements while in uniform.

The photo was posted amid a nationwide uproar as 200 NFL players knelt or sat during the national anthem Sunday and Monday night. The protests started when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem last year.

President Trump slammed the protests in a series of tweets throughout the weekend, even urging owners to fire any player who kneels during the anthem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.