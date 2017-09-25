6 people shot in 2 separate incidents in Baltimore

Six people were shot in two separate incidents in Baltimore.

Both shootings happened Sunday night. The first came when a gunman opened fire at four people sitting outside in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore.

Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the back, a 29-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the stomach. All three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and were listed in stable condition. A 32-year-old man who was shot in the arm took himself to a local hospital.

Later, in a separate shooting, police found a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man who had both been shot in the leg. Both were expected to survive their injuries.