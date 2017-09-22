Judge tosses suit by family of hazed player who killed self

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family of a 17-year-old Vermont boy who killed himself a year after he was sexually assaulted by teammates on his football team.

WCAX-TV reports the judge ruled Thursday that the Milton School District couldn't be held responsible for Jordan Preavy's death because it was unaware of the hazing and the assault.

Preavy died in 2012, a year after being assaulted by players on the school's football team.

Five former players were charged in connection to the initiations that took places at homes and on school grounds. They all pleaded guilty to various charges.

The Preavy family's lawyer has 30 days to appeal the judge's ruling.

Last year, ESPN aired an hourlong special on hazing that featured Preavy.

