Florida teacher was found with 2 drunk teens in car, police say

Two teenagers were found intoxicated with a Florida middle school teacher in his car last week, according to an arrest report.

David Michael Stokes, 45, has been accused of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and has been reassigned from his post in the classroom to administrative duties, a spokeswoman for the Broward County School District told the Sun-Sentinel.

The history teacher allegedly picked up the teens from their homes without their parents' knowledge, and supplied them with alcohol as well as cough drops, the report said.

“Both juveniles were visibly intoxicated with slurred speech and were unbalanced on their feet,” the report said.

The gender of the two teens was not disclosed.

Stokes, who parked his car after hours near the Pompano Beach pier, was arrested for trespassing and faces two misdemeanor charges for supplying alcohol to minors – each carrying a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail.