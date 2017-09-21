2 dead, 1 wounded in Alabama shootings that involved police

Police say two people are dead and a third person wounded in north Alabama after shootings that involved police.

Huntsville police Lt. Stacy Bates says officers were responding to reports of a shooting on the city's northwest side Wednesday night when they encountered a man with a gun.

Bates tells WAFF-TV that police shot and killed the suspect. Bates said that after that happened, police found a second man dead of gunshot wounds, but that person wasn't killed by the officers.

Police also found a third man who had been shot by an unknown suspect and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Bates told the station late Wednesday that police had many unanswered questions.

No other information about the officers or suspects was immediately released.

