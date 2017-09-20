Court sentences two Oklahoma women for allegedly beating a 5-year-old with a hammer

Two women in Oklahoma were sentenced to 20 years in jail on Friday after reportedly beating a 5-year-old so badly that he suffered two strokes.

A judge in Muskogee County sentenced Rachel Stevens, 29, and her partner Kayla Jones, 26, to 20 years behind bars on charges of felony child abuse by injury and child neglect, according to court records obtained by Tulsa World.

The pair reportedly pled no contest to the charges in a plea deal agreement.

According to a police affidavit, the 5-year-old, who is Stevens' son, was locked in a room, bound up and had duct tape covering his eyes, Tulsa World reported.

The boy reportedly told investigators that his mother and her girlfriend beat him with a belt. Police also claimed in the affidavit that Stevens hit her son’s hand with a hammer and Jones “kicked him so hard in the groin that it made him bleed.”

The police investigation began after the boy was taken to a medical clinic in December 2015 for reported seizures and lesions on his face, Tulsa World said.

Because his condition was so serious, the boy was reportedly transferred to the hospital, where doctors discovered he had several broken bones and was malnourished, prompting them to call the police, the affidavit said.

While in the doctor’s care, he reportedly suffered two strokes due to trauma.

Stevens and Jones were arrested and charged in January 2016, according to Tulsa World.

According to reports, two other children lived in the couple’s home as well, but police said neither one of them appeared to have been mistreated. Both were reportedly taken into the custody of the Department of Human Services.

As per the plea agreement, the Muskogee County District Attorney said that neither woman is allowed to contact the boy during their time in prison, Tulsa World reported.

“It was a conclusion that was carefully discussed with the family,” the district attorney said.

“The nature of the injuries were very severe, but the child is doing very well now in a loving home. He is a completely different child now than when this (case) first came in," the district attorney said. "He received the most wonderful care and is in a great home right now, and I feel confident that he is going to be OK.”