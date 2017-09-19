Police after businessman suspected of 3 'execution-style' murders

Cops are on the hunt for a Southern California man who is suspected of ordering execution-style hits on business partners and legal opponents in LA and Las Vegas, according to reports.

Richard Wall, 64, of Whittier, was upgraded from “person of interest” to actual suspect on Monday after being linked to three different murders over a span of several years.

While police don’t believe Wall carried out the killings himself, officials told the Whittier Daily News that he has been tied to all three of them.

“It certainly appears all roads lead back to Richard Wall,” said Lt. Victor Lewandowski, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

The slayings happened between 2008 and 2011 — and appeared to be professional hits related to business and legal disputes, cops said.

First there was Las Vegas entrepreneur David James Vargas, who was found shot to death in his Sin City home on May 20, 2008. He had been trying to start his own escort and limo service — and reportedly owed Wall, who operated Welded Fixtures in Whittier, at least $100,000.

