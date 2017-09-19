Pitt's Cathedral of Learning reopens after sprinkler flood

The 42-story Cathedral of Learning has reopened on the University of Pittsburgh campus after a sprinkler problem flooded the building.

Classes and other activities were canceled Monday after the malfunction caused water to run across the floors, into the hallways and down the stairs of the iconic structure.

University officials were still assessing the damage but say the 30 Nationality Rooms in the building were not damaged beyond water on their floors. The rooms each have a unique architectural design and contain artifacts of the various cultures represented.

The 535-feet high Gothic Revival structure is the tallest classroom building in the Western Hemisphere.

A campus spokesman could not immediately say what caused the sprinkler line in question to break. The building reopened about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.