Assault on swastika-clad man spurs police probe after photos surface

A man was assaulted Sunday in Seattle after social media users posted photographs to Twitter showing the man bearing a swastika armband.

Twitter user bigotbasher posted the photo of the man, who was not identified, on a bus wearing the Nazi emblem. The tweet read: “Nazi s--- head seen on D line headed to downtown Seattle. Submitter said they were harassing a black man on the bus.” The tweet included the hashtag: #AntiFascistalert.

The photo was reportedly shared to accounts supportive of the far-left Antifa group and across Reddit, Kiro 7 reported. A number of users tweeted the whereabouts of the man before he was filmed being punched.

A YouTube video, which has since been taken down, captured the man wearing the Nazi emblem arguing with another man before being sucker-punched as onlookers cheered. Kiro 7 reported the men were arguing about welfare.

Seattle Police tweeted they were called to the incident after hearing reports about a man “instigating fights.” Police said they found the man with the swastika armband and he declined to provide any information before removing the emblem and leaving. Police said officers were not asked to file a report.

A Seattle Police spokesperson told KIRO 7 they were investigating the incident.

“We’ve gotten a mountain of questions about this,” the spokesperson said. “We still have to dig through different logs and places where data gets inputted and [search] what may or may not have been reported or recorded.”