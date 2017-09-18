3 Ohio suspects face West Virginia charges after carjacking

Three carjacking suspects from Ohio face felony charges in West Virginia following a Sunday manhunt after the fourth suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

The man who died Sunday at a hospital in Bridgeport wasn't immediately identified publicly by police.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said the others who were charged with felony fleeing are Jabraelyn Antonio Bunn, 20, of Canton, Ohio, Jacob Hunter, 18, of Massillon, Ohio, and Jada Hilton, 18, also of Canton. It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys.

Following a highway chase and brief crash, in which shots were fired at police, the suspects' vehicle traveled up a dead-end street and was abandoned, Matheny said.

State Police Sgt. Mark Kiddy told The Exponent-Telegram that when deputies confronted one of the suspects along a bridge, the man fired a shot and two sheriff's deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.

The others went into a local convenience store, where their pictures were captured on a security camera, Matheny said. They then left the store and found a hiding spot. They were spotted by a bystander after that, with Hunter and Hilton taken into custody by police. Bunn ran off and was arrested about 10 minutes later, he said.

They were jailed Sunday night with arraignments expected Monday, Matheny said. The carjacking occurred in Columbus, he said.