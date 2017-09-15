Teen wanted for deportation is accused of California killing

Federal immigration authorities were tracking a young immigrant when San Francisco police say he shot and killed a popular community activist last month.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that 18-year-old Erick Garcia-Pineda was free pending deportation since April. An immigration judge required him to wear an ankle monitor and routinely check in with ICE.

Police say Garcia-Pineda used a gun stolen from an officer's car to kill Abel Ezquivel during an Aug. 15 robbery. He was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges Sept. 3 before becoming a suspect in the slaying.

ICE says the county sheriff ignored a request to block Garcia-Pineda's release from jail that day. San Francisco's "sanctuary city" policy honors those requests only for suspects charged or convicted of serious felonies.

Police arrested Garcia-Pineda and two others Sept. 11 on suspicion of murder.