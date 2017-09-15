Official: Amphibious vehicle hit gas line, sparking fire

A US military official says an amphibious vehicle hit a gas line sparking a fire that injured 14 Marines and a sailor during a training exercise at a California base earlier this week.

The official told The Associated Press on Friday that the vehicle got stuck and as it tried to get free it hit the gas line in an inland area of Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego. The official was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Marine 1st Lt. Paul Gainey says the troops were conducting a training exercise at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when the amphibious vehicle ignited.

The Marines and sailor were sent to area hospitals, including eight who were rushed to a burn center.