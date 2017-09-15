Girlfriend charged in death of man found in Maryland forest

The girlfriend of a man whose body was found in the western Maryland woods has been charged in his death.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that Garrett County State's Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch announced the charges against Megan Virginia Shaffer in Thursday.

Welch said in a news release that the 21-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and assisting another to commit or attempt to commit suicide.

In January, Shaffer told an emergency dispatcher she was lost all night after she and 24-year-old Alexander Stevens fell from the High Rock overlook in the Savage River State Forest. She says she eventually found a house and called 911.

The next day, Stevens' body was found on a logging road. The newspaper reported that in addition to his broken bones, his throat had been cut deeply, more than once.