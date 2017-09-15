3 inmates hurt after 'disturbance' at Arkansas prison

Arkansas officials say three inmates were injured in a "disturbance" at a state prison, the latest in a series of incidents that are now under investigation by Arkansas State Police.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves says inmates broke windows and damaged surveillance equipment in a housing area Thursday night at the Cummins Unit in Grady, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Graves says correctional officers regained control of the situation, but that three inmates were injured and taken to hospitals. Graves says no employees were injured.

State police are already investigating more than two dozen cases of prison unrest this year, including one in which inmates who had taken keys and a Taser from guards held three correctional officers hostage for three hours.