Pregnant Brooklyn teen survives after being shot in head

A pregnant 19-year-old woman who was accidentally shot twice in the head is recovering from brain surgery and was expected to learn her baby’s gender Monday.

Tytianna Sparks, who is seven months pregnant, was standing outside her Crown Heights, Brooklyn home when shots were fired Sunday afternoon, the New York Post reported.

“I heard the shots and then screaming,” witness Louis Leak, 64, told the Post. “She looked bad. There was a lot of blood. Her relatives ran over and were screaming, ‘Oh, Lord, she’s been shot!’”

Police said Monday that Sparks’ shooter was aiming for another nearby man but missed, shooting the mother-to-be twice in the head instead. One bullet reportedly entered through her forehead and exited the back of her head, while a second hit the side of her head.

Sparks’ mother, Ruth Sparks, 59, said Tytianna underwent surgery on her brain that lasted nearly 5 hours Sunday and is now recovering.

“They said they didn’t think she’ll have any brain damage,” Sparks said. “The doctor said the baby is good.”

“We will probably find out the (baby’s) sex later today,” she said Monday. “God is good... it could have been her and the baby dead.”

The mother urged the shooter to “come forward” and confess, according to the Post.



“I hope they catch the person who did this,” Sparks said. “No one around here is talking. We don’t know who did it.”

The shooter, who police described as a man in a black shirt, fled the scene following the incident. As of Monday, police said he was still at large.