Judge accused of aiding fugitive won't face misconduct count

An appellate court has ruled that a suspended New Jersey judge who allegedly hindered the search for a wanted man she was dating and living with won't have to face an official misconduct count. But Carlia Brady will still face two hindering counts.

The ruling was made public Monday and upheld a lower court ruling.

Brady's lawyer has argued she was acting as a private citizen and had no legal obligation to tell police that the man was headed to and later in her home.

Brady was a Superior Court judge in Middlesex County when she was arrested in July 2013. She had started serving on the bench about three months earlier.

Brady allegedly harbored her then-boyfriend at her Woodbridge home and offered to help him obtain money, transportation or clothing to help him avoid apprehension.