Hurricane Irma's storm path: What you should know

A weakened but still dangerous Irma pushed inland Monday as it hammered Florida with winds and floodwaters.

Irma was downgraded Monday morning to a tropical storm, though it continues to sustain near hurricane force winds of up to 65 mph. Rough conditions persist over Florida as Irma’s outer bands pass into Georgia, where the storm’s center is expected to arrive later in the day.

Irma tore through south Florida Sunday, making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane after leaving a deadly path of destruction in the Caribbean last week, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm has already knocked out power to 3.6 million customers across Florida, officials said Sunday. And more than 100,000 were in the dark in Georgia as of Monday.

At least 38 people have died after Irma ravaged the Caribbean this week, destroying buildings and uprooting trees on its catastrophic path toward Florida.

Nearly 7 million people in the Southeast were warned to evacuate in one of the largest U.S. evacuations, including 6.4 million in Florida alone. Officials estimate that about 25 percent of Key West’s residents stayed through the storm despite evacuation orders.

And more than 120 homes were being evacuated early Monday in Orange County, the region where the city of Orlando is located, as floodwaters started to rise. Firefighters and the National Guard were going door-to-door and using boats to ferry families to safety.

Here’s what you should know about Tropical Storm Irma and its trajectory.

Where is Hurricane Irma now?

Irma is bound for Georgia Monday and will head toward other parts of the Deep South, including Alabama, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

FLORIDA KEYS AND HURRICANES, A LONG HISTORY

The storm was about 70 miles east of Tallahassee, Fla., and 80 miles north of Cedar Key, Fla., as of the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph are moving in a north-northwest direction at 17mph.

It was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning.

What else should I know about the storm?

Hurricane Irma is considered extremely dangerous. It brings with it life-threatening winds, storm surges and rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"This hurricane has the potential to be a major event for the East Coast. It also has the potential to significantly strain FEMA and other governmental resources occurring so quickly on the heels of (Hurricane) Harvey," Evan Myers, chief operating officer of AccuWeather, said in a statement.

AS IRMA ARRIVES, ANIMALS ARE HAULED OFF TO JAIL – FOR PROTECTION

Georgia officials declared a state of emergency in all 159 counties on Sunday in preparation for Tropical Storm Irma after the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning in Atlanta – for the first time in the city’s history.

South Carolina and North Carolina also declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

Georgia hasn't been hit by a hurricane with winds Category 3 or higher since 1898.

The last Category 5 storm to hit the United States was Hurricane Andrew in 1992. An estimated 250,000 were left homeless and the storm caused more than $20 billion in damage in the Bahamas, Florida and Louisiana. Fifty-five people were killed.

Fox News' Jake Ingrassia, Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Zoe Szathmary and The Associated Press contributed to this report.