Glass panels plummet from 85-story Miami building after Irma hits

Glass panels plunged from a high-rise building in Miami on Sunday, a clear sign of looming dangers after the brunt of Hurricane Irma slammed into South Florida.

At 85 stories tall, the building, called the Panorama Tower, is planned to be the city’s tallest building. Video showed six-foot glass panels falling from the side of the building, expected to be 843 feet tall, and crashing to the ground below.

The building’s construction was expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to the Miami New Times — but that was before Hurricane Irma struck Florida.

The building’s falling glass panels were far from the only destruction Irma left inside the city.

Two cranes collapsed in downtown Miami Sunday: one near a federal prison, and the other crane collapsed onto a building that’s under construction.

