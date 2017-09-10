Glass panels fall from 85-story tall building in Miami after Irma hits

Glass panels fell from a high-rise building hundreds of feet tall in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, after Hurricane Irma pushed its way through the city.

At 85 stories tall, the building, called the Panorama Tower, is planned to be the city’s tallest building. Video shows six-foot glass panels falling from the side of the building, expected to be 843 feet tall, and landing on the ground below.

The building’s construction was initially expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to the Miami New Times – but that was before Hurricane Irma struck Florida.

The building’s glass panels falling off are not the only destruction Irma left in its wake.

The City of Miami joked on Twitter that it "Looks like #Irma made it snow in #Miami," with a photo of white material covering the street. The tweet concludes: "Actually it's insulation from a high rise under construction."

Additionally, two cranes reportedly collapsed in downtown Miami Sunday: one near a federal prison, and the other crane collapsed onto a building that’s under construction.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.