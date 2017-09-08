University apologizes for slide suggesting masturbation

A university in New York that showed a slide during a student orientation session that appeared to suggest masturbation as a deterrent to sexual assault has apologized.

The Rochester Institute of Technology's slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo, using the kangaroo character's name as an acronym about masturbation. A screenshot of the slide was shared via social media and included closed-captioning at the bottom that read: "Self-gratification can prevent sexual assault."

Critics immediately blasted the idea that masturbation could curb someone's urge to commit sexual assault.

University officials say the screenshot was taken out of context. They say the discussion addressed options available should a potential sexual partner withdraw consent.

The late-August session was part of a five-day student orientation program that addressed, among other things, preventing sexual misconduct.