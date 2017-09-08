Student fleeing Hurricane Irma ends up stranded in rail yard

A college student exhausted from her long journey from Florida to New Jersey to flee Hurricane Irma passed out on a train — and woke up stranded in a rail yard.

Claire Connelly, who attends Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, was on the New Jersey Transit’s Raritan Valley Line Wednesday evening headed towards Highland where her parents live when she fell asleep.

When she woke up, the train was parked in the deserted yard.

Connelly used her phone to shoot a video of herself as she wandered terrified through the train.

“I literally just fell asleep on my train. I’m on a train. There is no one on,” Connelly said on video as she was walking through the empty cars. She later posted the video on Twitter.

