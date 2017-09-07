Shooting at Missouri mall injures 2, suspect in custody

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Missouri mall Thursday night before a suspect was taken into custody, authorities say.

The condition of the injured was not immediately known.

The shooting took place at the Battlefield Mall, located at the southern edge of downtown.

It was not immediately clear whether the shots were fired inside or outside the mall.

KLOR, citing customers inside the mall, reported that the building had been put on lockdown.

