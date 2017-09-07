MORNING BRIEF: Irma leaves deadly wake, heads for Haiti, Dominican Republic

France’s interior minister on Thursday said the Category 5 storm killed at least eight and injured 23 on St. Martin. Irma blacked out much of Puerto Rico and is headed toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Florida is bracing as Hurricane Irma, the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, is feared to hit Florida on Sunday.

The hurricane "remains a dangerous and life-threatening Category 5" storm, Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned Wednesday night at a briefing. Forecast models have put the storm on a track to hit Florida over the weekend, but meteorologists have warned its path could change.

INTO THE DANGER ZONE

A Delta Airlines flight — with 173 passengers on board each time — took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy airport Wednesday and safely traveled to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico -- all while Hurricane Irma bore down on the island.

The round-trip flight was the last one in and out of San Juan, before the city’s air traffic control shut down for the Category 5 storm. The airline credited its flight team and meteorology department for the successful flight, the Washington Post reported.

ROLE RULED OUT?

Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs investment banker and President Donald Trump's current economic adviser, is now considered an unlikely pick to lead the Federal Reserve after criticizing the White House’s response to violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Trump has openly floated the idea of nominating the former banker as the potential successor to Fed Chair Janet Yellen -- whose term ends in February – saying in July that he has “great respect” for him.

LACKED PROPER CERTIFICATION

The Wall Street Journal reported that the majority of ships operating in the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, where two destroyers have been involved in fatal collisions since June, weren’t certified to conduct basic operations at sea related to war-fighting.

As of late June, eight of the 11 cruisers and destroyers in the Seventh Fleet, and their crew members, weren’t certified by the U.S. Navy to conduct “mobility seamanship,” or basic steering of the ship, according to U.S. Navy records provided to two House Armed Services subcommittees.

