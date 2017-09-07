James Patterson donates $1.75 million to school libraries

School libraries from Sarasota, Florida, to Bremerton, Washington, are among thousands being given $500 donations from author James Patterson.

On Thursday, the best-selling novelist and Scholastic Book Clubs Inc. told The Associated Press that 3,500 teachers nationwide will receive grants totaling $1.75 million. Scholastic is matching Patterson's with gift points that can be redeemed for books and other materials.

Over the past few years, Patterson has given millions of dollars to libraries, classrooms and bookstores. In a statement Thursday, Patterson said he found it "humbling and concerning" that so many schools were in need of such basic supplies as books.