College Republicans group in California labeled as 'white nationalist'

A Republican student at San Diego State University (SDSU) who received violent threats last month is being targeted in a new way, Brandon Jones told Fox News.

Jones, the leader of the College Republicans organization on campus, drew fire from liberal activists last month after he asked a college Muslim association to condemn recent terror attacks overseas. Now, Jones’ organization is being labeled a “white nationalist” group by the university's Democratic socialist group.

COLLEGE REPUBLICAN SAYS HE GOT VIOLENT THREATS AFTER HE ASKED MUSLIM GROUP TO CONDEMN TERROR ATTACKS

That comes after Jones released a statement in support of the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program Tuesday.

In response, the Young Democratic Socialists group shared the College Republicans’ post on Facebook, and called the group “a white nationalist organization.” The post continued, “All people deserve to live without fear of deportation.”

Jones told Fox News that the Young Democratic Socialists have not directly contacted Jones or the College Republicans group, but, according to Jones, took to social media to refer to the College Republicans as a “hate group” and “white nationalists.”

“They have the liberty to label us whichever way they would like,” Jones said. “However, they fail time and time again to respond to the College Republicans’ numerous requests to hold an on-campus debate.”

The college Republican said his organization has coordinated debates with other clubs, but the Young Democratic Socialists “so far … have shown no interest in defending their socialist ideologies.”

The Young Democratic Socialists took issue with the College Republicans after Jones posted a letter requesting the school’s Muslim Student Association (MSA) condemn an ISIS-claimed terror attack in Barcelona, Jones said. The Young Democratic Socialists group said the letter was a “cruel and bigoted attack” that insinuated, “MSA members will be considered terrorist sympathizers unless they condemn an attack they had nothing to do with.”

The Young Democratic Socialists did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

After Jones’ letter to the MSA was posted online, he said he received anonymous threats of violence and protests in support of his resignation as club president, as well as his expulsion from SDSU.

Jones said since the fallout of his initial letter, students “keep threatening protests … but have not shown any real intent behind the threats,” but added that his club members “are watching one another’s backs.”