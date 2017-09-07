Cleaning up mountains of trash from Harvey could take months

Harvey's record-setting rains created heaps of ruined possessions that line entire neighborhoods, nearly up to the rooftops of the houses that were swamped.

All that sodden drywall, flooring, furniture, clothing and toys adds up to an estimated 8 million cubic yards in Houston alone, enough to fill up the Texans stadium two times over.

Texas and city officials have pledged to make a priority of the monumental task of cleaning it up, though they stopped short of giving specific timelines.

Houston officials say the city is pushing to complete a first pass of debris removal within 30 days but that collecting subsequent piles could takes months.

They also warned that if Hurricane Irma causes extensive damage in Florida, the cleanup in Houston could be slowed if resources are diverted.