Police: Man rams officer with car, is shot by other officers

Authorities say a man under surveillance rammed a car into a Montgomery police officer and fellow officers then shot and wounded the suspect.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports police officers on foot sought to arrest the man during an undercover operation Tuesday. Spokeswoman Martha Earnhardt with the Montgomery Department of Public Safety says the man struck the officer with the car, at which point officers fired at the vehicle.

Earnhardt says the suspect, Donnell Woods, fled in the car, and was later found with a gunshot wound at a residence.

Woods and the injured officer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Authorities say Woods was arrested Wednesday on charges including attempt to commit murder, burglary, possession of controlled substances and unlawful imprisonment. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

