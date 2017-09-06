Body found wrapped, tied to cinder block was mobster's son, police say

A body found in waters off Brooklyn, N.Y., has been identified as that of the son of a mobster, police say.

Carmine Carini Jr., 35, was found Saturday in the water near his Mill Basin home, wrapped in a blue tarp with a cinder block strung to his legs by an electrical cord, the New York Post reported.

Carini died of blunt-force trauma to the head and suffered multiple stab wounds to the arms and legs.

Police say Carini’s father was a member of the infamous Colombo crime family. Carmine Carini Sr. spent almost a quarter-century in prison for the murder of a record-shop owner in 1983 but was later cleared after two mob informants revealed that his cousins were responsible for the killing, the New York Daily News reported.

He returned to prison a year later after a number of home robberies.

It is believed that Carmine Jr. had no ties to the mob, the New York City Police Department's chief of detectives, Robert Boyce, said at a news conference Tuesday.

The New York Post contributed to this report.