Missing Kansas boy, 3, found encased in concrete; mother in custody

The body of a missing three-year-old boy found in a concrete structure over the weekend has been tentatively identified as Evan Brewer, whose grandfather served two terms as mayor of Wichita, Kan.

In a statement Tuesday, Carl Brewer said he and his family "are devastated by the death of our sweet and loving grandson. We can not begin to make sense of this tragedy but are thankful the suspects are in custody."

Wichita police Lt. Jeff Gilmore said investigators were waiting on the results of DNA tests before positively identifying the body. He declined to comment on the nature or size of the concrete structure, which he said was found by the property's landlord Friday after he had served an eviction order.

Evan Brewer's mother, 36-year-old Miranda Miller, was arrested Wednesday last week on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody. Miller's boyfriend, 40-year-old Stephen Bodine, was arrested the same day on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated interference with parental custody.

Gilmore added that Kansas welfare officials had investigated reports that Evan was being abused earlier this year. In July, a protection from abuse order was issued to Evan's father, Carlo Brewer, on the boy's behalf. However, Gilmore said, authorities were unable to find Miller to serve the order to her.

The police spokesman said Miller had been "actively eluding police" and was thought to have left the state at one point.

Miller and Bodine are each being held on $25,000 bond. No charges have yet been filed in Evan's death.

