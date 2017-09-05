California family desperate for answers in truck driver's disappearance

As was routine, Randy Cuddy left his home in the desert of California's San Bernardino County on an August night three weeks ago to pick up his truck 40 miles away for an assignment.

But Cuddy -- a 60-year-old father and grandfather who was in regular contact with his family -- never made it to the job.

The longtime truck driver left his home in Apple Valley at 11 p.m. on Aug. 16 and was reported missing four days later. While police have classified the search as a missing-person investigation, Cuddy's daughter said Tuesday she fears her father is a victim of foul play.

"He just left for work and never showed up," his daughter, Terri

Scheerer, told Fox News.

"He's missed the birth of his grandson and his son's wedding," Schreerer said. "That's not something he would do. He’s never gone three or four days without contacting us."

The family launched an extensive search for Cuddy, renting a plane to fly over remote areas along the route from Apple Valley to Fontana, where Cuddy kept his truck. But Scheerer said Tuesday the search turned up no trace of Cuddy or his vehicle -- a green 1993 Buick Park Avenue.

"We’ve been searching the area day in and day out. We rented a small plane and we found nothing," Scheerer said. "He would never voluntarily leave the area."

Detectives with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station are calling on the public to help them locate Cuddy, who is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a short-sleeved shirt with buttons and blue jeans.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we’re following all leads and tips that we get," Detective Bill Doemner with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

While Doemner added "there's no indication of any foul play," he said authorities are working to obtain Cuddy's cell phone records in an effort to find him.

"He’s very funny and he’s very kind," Scheerer said of her father. "We just want him home."

Anyone with information on Cuddy's whereabouts is urged to contact the Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-248-7655 or 760-552-6800.