Police trying to make arrests, wound man in western Michigan

A man has been shot in the chest by police executing search warrants in western Michigan.

Grand Rapids police say the man was shot about 4 a.m. Sunday as members of the Kent County sheriff's office were trying to arrest him and another person at an apartment complex. He was in critical condition at a hospital.

The drug investigation involved a task force that included the sheriff's office and other police agencies. The task force made several arrests.

No officers were injured.

Grand Rapids police are investigating the shooting. The Kent County sheriff's office is to conduct an internal investigation.