Shooting death was murder, not self-defense, jury decides

A jury in Georgia reached a verdict Friday, convicting an Atlanta woman of murder after she claimed during the trial that she had shot her ex-boyfriend in self-defense.

Victoria Rickman shot Will Carter at least 10 times in the back on Sept. 13, 2013, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The two-week trial debated whether Rickman was protecting herself, or if she intended to commit murder from the beginning. The jury determined it was the latter.

Rickman claimed Carter raped her. But prosecutors argued that her story was false, and that she killed Carter because he had refused to drop a battery charge against her.

The couple had a volatile history that included both being charged with committing violence against the other, the newspaper reported.

Rickman will be sentenced at a later date.

